Lapels Dry Cleaning launches free pickup, delivery service

CHARLOTTE – Lapels Dry Cleaning, an environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, will start a free pickup and delivery service in the Charlotte area.

Franchise owner Alka Yadav will run the delivery service, which will serve the Myers Park, Eastover, Uptown, South End and Cotswold. Customers in those areas can order pickup via the Lapels Dry Cleaning app or by calling 704-595-7434.

“Lapels Dry Cleaning entered the Charlotte market earlier this year and the response to our sustainable, non-toxic way of dry cleaning clothes has been very popular with customers and businesses,” Yadav said. “In order to bring this service to more people in Charlotte, we developed the free pickup and delivery program.”

In addition to free pickup and delivery, prices will be the same as other Lapels Dry Cleaning stores in Charlotte.

“One of the reasons we can offer a free pickup and delivery service is the sustainable way Lapels cleans clothes,” said Yadav.

Prior to this venture, Yadav worked in product development in the apparel industry for 25 years, including the last seven years in Charlotte.

“Starting Lapels in Charlotte is bringing my career to full circle as I started with working is fabric mills and have intense knowledge of make of fabric and garments,” Yadav said. “In all my research, Lapels is the only dry cleaning that does not smell of chemicals.”

Yadav said Lapels Dry Cleaning uses a 100% environmentally non-toxic cleaning process to ensure softer clothes that last longer.

Lapels Dry Cleaning has pioneered the process over the past two decades. Part of that effort includes a partnership agreement with GreenEarth, a non-toxic cleaning alternative.

Lapels Dry Cleaning also offers customers Automatic Rewards, earning them credit toward free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, as well as loyalty programs and a 24-hour drop-off service.

On the web: www.mylapels.com