Lancaster, York, Pineville form chamber

PINEVILLE – The Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce has been launched to serve Pineville and the surrounding five-mile radius, including southwestern Charlotte, northern Lancaster County and northern York County, dubbed the SLYP.

Organizers had a vision to create a chamber that combines the traditional emphasis on business growth with an equal emphasis on charity/giving. Members will support groups like Pineville Neighborhood Place and On Eagles Wings.

“The advantage of starting a new Chamber of Commerce today is that we have a 21st century focus on helping businesses to grow in a rapidly evolving economic environment and a simultaneous focus on the social needs of the area.” said John Holobinko, president and CEO of the chamber. “Charity/giving to the community and government/policy relations are key pillars of our 21st Century Chamber model. These initiatives resonate extremely well in the SLYP area and will help businesses and the community achieve greater mutual success.”

The Pineville NC Chamber held its grand opening Sept. 19th at Cadillac of South Charlotte.

“We are excited to support the Pineville NC Chamber of Commerce and see them answering the need for supporting businesses and the community in this rapidly growing area,” said Steve Bell, general manager of Cadillac of South Charlotte.

The nonprofit will conduct monthly member meetings, Lunch and Learn business sessions, charitable events, ribbon cuttings for new companies and socials for its members.

The Pineville NC Chamber is launching with 40 member companies enrolled. Organizers expect to have over 100 member businesses by the end of the year.

“We are extremely pleased that this chamber has organized and gained such strong traction so quickly,” Pineville Mayor Jack Edwards said. “We are excited to work with and support the chamber as they help area businesses and the community to grow and prosper.”

On the web: www.pinevillencchamber.com for details.