Inside the Sept. 20 edition

News

Panthers fans feel at home in his classroom (link)

Vaping under increased scrutiny as it draws more youth (link)

Head of school talks Charlotte Christian’s growth (link)

Teens excited to vote for the first time (link)

Lapels Dry Cleaning launches free pickup, delivery (link)

Vick: Newspaper has a lot of projects brewing (link)

News Briefs (link)

Pineville, York, Lancaster form chamber (link)

Restaurant health inspections (link)

Sports

Cougars soccer focused entering conference play (link)

Ardrey Kell football ends games on a high note (link)

Park Sharon Nationals among state’s best baseball teams (link)

Stark: Team USA basketball isn’t what it once was (link)

Super 7: Mustangs, AK impressive in on-the-road wins (link)

High school football game picks (link)

High School Athlete of the Week (link)



Click here to listen to this week’s headlines in our new podcast, “What’s up Weekly.”