Garden pros offering tips for growing cool season veggies

ATLANTA – Pike Nurseries is offering free events and advice throughout September.

Growing Cool Season Veggies – Pike Nurseries teaches the basics of starting a cool season veggie garden and what should be planted now for a bountiful fall harvest throughout the season. Offered Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.

Grilling in the Garden – Families can enjoy a soda and hot dog grilled on the Kamado Joe. Customers are invited to take advantage of all-day, storewide savings to kick off the fall planting season. Offered Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations are in Matthews (1016 Devore Lane) and Charlotte (12630 N. Community House Road).

Visit www.pikenursery.com for details.

