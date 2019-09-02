Freedom School Partners director retiring after 20 years

Mary Nell McPherson interacts with Freedom School scholars. Photo courtesy of Freedom School Partners

CHARLOTTE – Mary Nell McPherson will retire as executive director of Freedom School Partners by the end of 2019.

Under her 20 years of leadership, Freedom School Partners has prevented summer learning loss by igniting a passion for reading and inspiring a love of learning.

This past summer, Freedom School Partners served 1,200 K-8th grade students at 18 sites throughout Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

“Twenty years ago, I answered the call to become the first executive director of Seigle Avenue Partners, which has become Freedom School Partners,” McPherson said. “It has been my great joy to work with many in our community to build the Freedom School movement. Now, with deep gratitude for our work together and with full confidence in and hope for the future of Freedom School Partners, I have decided it is time to retire.”

The organization is searching for its next leader.

“As our founder, she will always be our inspiration to carry on this important work on behalf of our children and our community,” board chair Geoffrey Mize said. “We are excited to celebrate with Mary Nell as she approaches her upcoming retirement and are fortunate to have an outstanding staff and board which gives us strength and stability in this time of transition.”