FiveFecta encourages entrepreneurs to tap into superpowers

CHARLOTTE – SPARK Publications will host its inaugural FiveFecta Conference on Nov. 12 to support local entrepreneurs and authors.

The conference will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CenterStage@NODA, 2315 N. Davidson St.

“Entrepreneurs are superheroes that strive to solve critical problems, inspire social change and improve the quality of life for others” said Fabi Preslar, FiveFecta event creator and founder of SPARK Publications. “This innovative event will teach entrepreneurs how to use their superpowers to dominate in business by using their influence, resources and network to move their businesses from surviving to thriving.”

FiveFecta was designed to help business owners realize their true potential and provide them with real, tangible tools and valuable insight provided by other successful business owners. It will include a book publishing workshop, an author showcase, ProEXPO business tables and power talks that will enlighten, engage and inspire.

Speakers include Clarke Allen, CEO of Clark Allen Events; Dee Dixon, president of Pride Communications; David Erdman, partner of Erdman & Hockfield LLP; Andria Gaskins, chef and author; Rebecca Barnes Hogg, founder of YOLO Insights; Paul Jamison, broker-in-charge of Jamison Realty; and Stacey Simms, president of Stacey Simms Media.

Visit www.FiveFecta.biz to register.