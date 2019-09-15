Firebirds Wood Fired Grill rolls out new fall features

CHARLOTTE – Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has added seasonal ingredients to its new Fall Features menu through Oct. 22.

The fall menu includes Honey-Jalapeño Smoked Chicken Wings, Impossible Cheeseburger, Crispy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Peruvian Pesto Salmon and Wood Grilled Filet with Chile-Lime Shrimp.

“With cooler temperatures approaching, we decided to warm things up with our made-from-scratch features,” Executive Chef Steve Sturm said. “Guests can expect to see some of our classics with a unique twist on this new menu.”

Specifically, the Fall Features menu includes:

Lunch

• Grilled Peruvian Pesto Salmon with Peruvian ají pepper pesto sauce, pico de gallo and orzo salad.

• Impossible Cheeseburger with a patty made from plants that tastes like beef, Tillamook cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles and a choice of side.

• Crispy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich served on a toasted brioche bun with bourbon mustard sauce, pickle slaw, charred pickled jalapeños and a choice of side.

Dinner

• Grilled Chairman’s Reserve Prime Pork Chop with bacon-bourbon mustard glaze, served with green chile mac and cheese.

• Grilled Striped Bass with Peruvian ají pepper pesto sauce, pico de gallo and orzo salad.

• Wood Grilled Filet with Chile-Lime Shrimp topped with sautéed shrimp in ancho chile-lime butter and choice of side.

Lunch and Dinner

• Honey-Jalapeño Smoked Chicken Wings with crushed pistachios and green onions.

• Bourbon Brown Sugar-Roasted Pear Salad with arugula, spiced pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette (add-on protein option available for lunch).

• Ooey Gooey Pumpkin Cake with vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel sauce and spiced pecans.

Visit www.FirebirdsRestaurants.com for details.