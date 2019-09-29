Empower for Hope raising money to help Burundi village

CHARLOTTE – Empower for Hope has been helping women from Charlotte to East Africa by employing them, selling their handcrafted goods and teaching them to become entrepreneurs.

Since 2010, the nonprofit has connected hundreds of women with the resources needed to support their families. With the money raised at A Night Under the Stars, the charity hopes to reach hundreds more.

The casual outdoor event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Johnson home, 1800 Queens Road W. Tickets cost $25. Buy them at www.empowerforhopeevent.org.

Attendees will enjoy a casual outdoor evening with food, shopping and interactive stations where they’ll learn more about Empower for Hope’s mission to combat poverty and empower women to self-sufficiency.

The evening includes barbecue, drinks, African drumming and a silent auction.

Empower for Hope hopes to raise $75,000. Funds will support its aim to buy several acres in a village outside the capital city of Bujumbura, Burundi for a permanent place for the sewing group, a garden to feed the artisans, a community center and a fully functional medical clinic, sponsored by CURA for the World.

CURA for the World founder Jawad Trad has already pledged $15,000 to build and support the medical clinic in Burundi.

Locally, Empower for Hope partners with Project 658 by employing refugees and immigrants who have completed their sewing program. Goods produced by the artisans are sold locally via Chosen Women’s Apparel and Fine Arts, Summerbird Boutique and Community Matters Café.