Courthouse holding active shooter exercise on Sept. 20

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold an active shooter training exercise inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Sept. 20 to ensure the safety of judges, staff and the public.

The purpose of the drill is to help law enforcement and court leaders identify and correct deficiencies in knowledge, communication and decision-making.

Any member of the public who needs to file something after noon can do so at the Criminal Magistrates’ Office, at 801 E. Fourth St., across the street from the courthouse. The sheriff’s office will begin clearing the courthouse of all non-authorized personnel and conduct the staging for the drill from noon to 1 p.m. The training exercise will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.