County releases report on housing, homelessness

CHARLOTTE – At least 2,100 people experienced homelessness in the community in the last fiscal year, according to the newly released 2019 Charlotte-Mecklenburg State of Housing Instability and Homelessness Report.

The report is part of a local series about housing instability and homelessness funded by Mecklenburg County Community Support Services and produced by the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute.

While Charlotte-Mecklenburg continues to make some progress to end and prevent homelessness and increase affordable housing, the report shows it is not enough, especially for households of color and for those at the lowest income.

The report found that more than half of African American and Latinx renter households are cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on housing-related expenses.