County offers back-to-school immunizations on Saturdays

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health continues to offer Big Shots Saturdays immunization clinics on multiple Saturdays to better meet clients’ needs

Upcoming clinics are as follows: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Billingsley Road Health Department, 249 Billingsley Road and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Beatties Ford Road Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Road.

Weekday immunization services are available Monday through Friday at the Billingsley Road Health Department (249 Billingsley Road), Beatties Ford Road Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Road) and Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center (3205 Freedom Drive). Late clinic hours are available at Billingsley and Beatties Ford Road locations.

Public Health will also provide expanded immunization clinic services dedicated to school-aged children at all three locations Sept. 24 to 26. Call 704-336-6500 or visit www.MeckHealth.org to make an appointment.