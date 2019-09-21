County holds ‘Fall Shredding Saturdays’ on Sept. 21, Oct. 19

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Solid Waste will help residents get rid of sensitive documents.

Compost Central and Recycling Center will host its “Fall Shredding Saturdays” event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 21. The free event is open to Mecklenburg County residents.

Residents are limited to three banker boxes of paper per household. Do not bring the paper in plastic bags.

The next Fall Shredding Saturdays event at Compost Central will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19.

Compost Central & Recycling Center is located at 140 Valleydale Road.