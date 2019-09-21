County addresses racial equity three years after Keith Lamont Scott shooting

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County shared strategies highlighted in its newly adopted Equity Action Plan.

The plan falls under the county’s Equity and Inclusion Initiative launched in 2016 by County Manager Dena Diorio following the civil unrest sparked by the death of Charlotte resident Keith Lamont Scott.

Diorio promised a thorough review of the county’s operations, policies and procedures to ensure equal access to services for residents and to assure equity among employees.

“In 2016, I made a commitment to the Board of County Commissioners to look internally to ensure that the services we provide to the community are free of any kind of inherent bias or inequity,” Diorio said. “I think it is important to have this review for both the benefit of the community and our employees.”

County employees have started participating in an “Advancing Racial Equity” training course. The training, which is required for the more than 5,000 employees, began in August. It falls under the plan’s first goal, Infrastructure & Tools.

Additional goals include Workforce Equity, Inclusive Engagement, Health Equity, Economic Opportunity and Criminal Justice. Visit www.MeckNC.gov for details about the plan.