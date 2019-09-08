CoreNet Global Carolina names finalists for CORE Awards

CHARLOTTE – CoreNet Global Carolinas announced finalists for its 2019 CORE Awards, which recognizes the “best of the best” in commercial real estate.

Winners will be announced at the third annual CORE Awards celebration Nov. 6 at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, 201 E. Trade St. Finalists include:

• Innovation of the Year: Parmer Innovation Centers and Waveguide | Compass.

• Corporate Real Estate Project of the Year (50,000 SF or less): SentryOne, Cushman & Wakefield Charlotte and Citrix.

• Corporate Real Estate Project of the Year (50,000 SF or greater): Sunbrella Headquarters, Little Charlotte Office and Duke Energy Optimist Hall.

• Corporate Real Estate Executive of the Year: Jesal Acharya, Lenovo; Calvin Saboorian, Duke Energy; and Michael O’Brien, Syneos Health.

• Corporate Real Estate Service Provider of the Year: Robby Lowe, DPR; Mike Kriston, McDonald York; and Jeff Ritz, Red Coats.

• Young Leader of the Year: Taylor Bredow, Balfour Beatty; Brittany Valle, Little; and Lauren Bremer, Tyler 2 Construction.

Tickets cost $250 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10.

Visit http://bit.ly/2019COREAwards to register or become a sponsor.