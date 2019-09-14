Columbus McKinnon plans $3.1M expansion in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE – Columbus McKinnon Corporation plans to establish a new global research and development center in Mecklenburg County, according to the county’s economic development office.

The firm manufactures material handling systems, including hoists, cranes, rigging tools, light rail work systems and digital power and motion control systems. It employs 133 people in Mecklenburg.

The $3.14 million expansion will bring 25 new jobs to the county over the next five years.

“Job creation in research and development helps diversify the employment afforded to residents in Mecklenburg County, ensuring that job seekers have opportunities at all skill levels,” said George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners.

Upon approval from county commissioners, the county will support the investment through a Business Investment Program grant of $62,234 over five years. The county estimates an additional $30,700 in tax revenue by the end of the grant term.

The City of Charlotte is providing a grant for $36,946 over five years.

“As Charlotte continues to attract a diverse range of new companies, it is exciting to know that we have become a focal point in the field of research and development,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “With the addition of Columbus McKinnon’s new R&D facility, our region is now home to more than 70 R&D companies, and this reflects our citywide spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial advancement.”

The state, with the support of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, is providing funds through the North Carolina Community College System to develop customized training.