CIAA to offer 2020 CIAA Spades Tournament Challenge

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams considers spades a part of the HBCU and African-American community across the country. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association announced a partnership with PremiumSpades that will bring an officially sanctioned competitive spades tournament to the CIAA Basketball Championships.

The CIAA Spades Tournament Challenge will consist of a winner-takes-all two-on-two tournament during the CIAA Toyota Fan Fest on Feb. 28 and 29 in the Charlotte Convention Center.

After the CIAA teased a spades tournament on April Fool’s Day, the athletic conference began receiving lots of inquiries.

“Families, friends and co-workers were ready to sign up immediately,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. “Spades is part of the HBCU and African-American community across the country. As a former HBCU graduate, the game of spades was part of our recreational activities. There are not many family reunions or social gatherings without a competitive game of spades. We’re thrilled to bring more family-friendly fun to our 75th anniversary Fan Fest.”

The competition is open to adults. The winning team will be awarded $2,000.

Register at www.ciaatournament.org, the CIAA Mobile app or www.premiumspades.com/ciaa.