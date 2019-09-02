Charlotte Black Dogs holds ice cream, Santa events

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Black Dogs will hold a couple of social events that bow wow fans will want to mark on their calendars.

The nonprofit brings awareness to the phenomenon of black dogs waiting longer to get adopted from shelters than other pups.

Charlotte Black Dogs will host an Ice Cream Social for National Black Dog Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at Bruster’s Ice Cream of Matthews, 545 W. John St. The event includes free sundaes for dogs and the opportunity to adopt some dogs.

Charlotte Black Dogs will host an opportunity for free Santa photos from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at Pet in the City, 9600 Monroe Road. Bring a camera and take as many photos as you want.

Visit www.charlotteblackdogs.com for details.