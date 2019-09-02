Chanticleer Holdings selling foreign Hooters locations

CHARLOTTE – Chanticleer Holdings, owner, operator and franchiser of nationally recognized restaurant brands, has entered into a letter of intent for the sale of its five South Africa Hooters locations for $1,065,000.

Net working capital of its consolidated financial statements is expected to improve by $750,000 to $900,000 after the sale.

Chanticleer will retain a 50% interest in the gambling portion of the South Africa Hooters business. Estimated closing is by the end of September.

“The benefits of the transaction are numerous, including a cash infusion, improving working capital and alleviating some financial reporting complexities associated with foreign currency translation,” said Patrick Harkleroad, the company’s chief financial officer. “Importantly, we have retained a 50% interest in the gaming side of the business which should be highly profitable going forward.

“The monetization of this asset will lead to improved operational efficiencies as we focus on our core better burger operations.”