Business Roundup: Urgent care, bank branch open in south Charlotte

Atrium Health Urgent Care Rea Farms recently held a ribbon cutting. Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium Health opening two new urgent care locations

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is opening two new urgent care locations to bring more access to care in South and Northwest Charlotte.

Atrium Health Urgent Care Rea Farms will open Oct. 1 at 11115-b Golf Links Drive. Atrium Health Urgent Care University City will open Oct. 8 at 9325 JW Clay Blvd., suite 221. Both offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Physicians, physician assistants and nurses will treat non-life-threatening conditions such as sore throats, earaches, bronchitis, colds, flu, minor cuts, burns, strains and sprains.



Lilly Pulitzer launches new print

CHARLOTTE – Lilly Pulitzer is launching a new print, “Pinking Positive,” on Oct. 1 in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The foundation will receive a $22,000 donation from the company.

Lilly Pulitzer gave customers at the SouthPark Mall store a chance to shop the collection early on Sept. 28 with the incentive of sweets, free monogramming and photo booth.



CEENTA adds Nassar to SouthPark office

CHARLOTTE – Sandra Nassar has joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates.

Nassar is an optometrist who will see patients in CEENTA’s SouthPark office.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and her optometry doctorate from the New England College of Optometry. Her residency was at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. She also completed externships with practices in Boston, Miami and Providence, Rhode Island.



Sinclair Public Affairs adds expertise to growing company

RALEIGH – Anna Roberts joined the Sinclair Public Affairs with more than 15 years of experience in public relations, specializing in government relations and communications.

Her broad experience includes serving as communications director and spokesperson for the NC House and for the statewide Marsy’s Law victims’ rights amendment campaign that earned 62% of the vote last year.

Roberts has spent her career helping clients communicate by providing expertise in crisis communications and strategic planning through media relations, outreach and training.



Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar adds autumn cocktail

For a limited time, guests at Bad Daddy’s can order the Bourbon Apple Mule, made with Breckenridge Bourbon, bright apple puree, a hint of lemon and ginger beer.

Nearby locations include Ballantyne (15105 John J. Delaney Drive) and Dilworth (1626 East Blvd.).



Atrium Health expanding parental benefits

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is expanding parental benefits to include four weeks of paid leave for non-birth parents and $3,500 in financial assistance toward adoption costs.

These new policies will be effective as of January 2020 and available to Atrium Health’s more than 38,000 employees.

“As Atrium Health continues to embrace our inclusive culture, it is important that we celebrate our teammates’ varying journeys to parenthood and provide benefits that support the full health and well-being our families,” CEO Eugene Woods said.



Alexa can help apply to McDonald’s jobs

CHICAGO – Alexa can now assist with the first step of a McDonald’s restaurant job application.

The voice-initiated application process is available as part of the recently launched Made at McDonald’s global hiring campaign. Starting a job application is as simple as saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s.”

“We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job-seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa,” Chief People Officer David Fairhurst said.



CresCom opening SouthPark branch

CHARLOTTE – CresCom Bank is opening a location in SouthPark.

The location will hold a grand opening in which the community can meet team members and learn more about the bank from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Three Morrocroft, 6801 Morrison Blvd.

The community bank has more than 62 branch locations throughout the Carolinas and had $3.9 billion in total assets as of June 30.



Customer-contact center operations coming to city

CHARLOTTE – Atlanta-based, customer-contact service provider Chime Solutions plans to hire 400 employees in Charlotte by early October and 1,000 by the end of 2020.

The minority-owned, family business, positions its job opportunities as a pathway for upward mobility.

“We are looking forward to contributing to the Charlotte community and helping our employees thrive through our people-first culture, entrepreneurial-growth mindset and community-centered initiatives,” CEO Mark Wilson said.



Pippenger joins Alzheimer’s Association board

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Mark Pippenger has joined the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter’s board of directors.

A leading behavioral neurologist with Novant Health Neurology and Sleep in Charlotte, Pippenger has over 20 years of experience in treating patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

He is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and of the International Society to Advance Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment.



Premier Foundation honors leaders

CHARLOTTE – The Premier Foundation of North Carolina recognized community leaders at its fifth annual Black-tie Fundraiser.

Recipients are as follows:

• Sam Smith, director of external partnerships at United Way of Central Carolina’s.

• Tchernavia Montgomery, chief program officer at Crisis Assistance Ministry.

• Timothy Nurse, emerging payments and innovations manager at Bank of America.

• Felicia Gray, vice president of business solutions at Bank of America.

The foundation uses proceeds to provide community resources, such as scholarships and backpack drives.





FiveFecta encourages entrepreneurs to tap into superpowers

CHARLOTTE – SPARK Publications will host its inaugural FiveFecta Conference on Nov. 12 to support local entrepreneurs and authors.

The conference will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CenterStage@NODA, 2315 N. Davidson St.

FiveFecta will provide business owners with tangible tools and insight from successful owners. It will include a book publishing workshop, an author showcase, ProEXPO business tables and power talks that will enlighten, engage and inspire.

Speakers include Clarke Allen, CEO of Clark Allen Events; Dee Dixon, president of Pride Communications; David Erdman, partner of Erdman & Hockfield LLP; Andria Gaskins, chef and author; Rebecca Barnes Hogg, founder of YOLO Insights; Paul Jamison, broker-in-charge of Jamison Realty; and Stacey Simms, president of Stacey Simms Media.

Visit www.FiveFecta.biz to register.



Bonefish Grill ups seafood ante on Thursdays

CHARLOTTE – Bonefish Grill is celebrating National Seafood Month on Thursdays in October with a three-course lobster meal that includes a salad, dessert and choice of entree (lobster tail, lobster thermidor gnocchi and lobster roll).

The restaurant also offers seasonal specials available every day, including Charbroiled Oysters, Grilled Swordfish & Pumpkin Ravioli and Creole-Style Redfish.



FedEx Ground to hire 1,850 seasonal positions

CHARLOTTE – FedEx expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions throughout its network, including over 1,850 people in the Charlotte area, to help deliver holiday packages.

Positions are for package handlers, many of which may become full-time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand.

Apply at https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.





BBB examines business email compromise scams

CHARLOTTE – An in-depth study by Better Business Bureau finds that business email compromise scams are skyrocketing in frequency and have cost businesses and other organizations more than $3 billion since 2016.

The phishing scam typically targets people who pay bills in businesses, government and nonprofits.

The scammer poses as a reliable source who sends an email from a spoofed or hacked account to an accountant or chief financial officer, asking them to wire money, buy gift cards or send personal information, often for a plausible reason. Money goes into an account controlled by the con artist.



Newell Brands Rubbermaid volunteer during service week

HUNTERSVILLE – The Newell Brands Rubbermaid Commercial and Consumer division’s Huntersville office mobilized employee volunteers in Charlotte, Huntersville and Davidson during the first week of September.

Employees partnered with regional nonprofits to help 2,000 people by preparing hundreds of meals, beautifying community spaces and equipping students with 600 school supply kits.

Employees collectively spent over 4,900 hours volunteering at Classroom Central, Second Harvest Food Bank and Urban Ministry Center and other charities.



Novant Health board recognized for efforts in diversity, inclusion

WASHINGTON, D.C. ― Novant Health’s board of trustees was one of five boards honored at the second annual NACD NXT Recognition Awards on Sept. 23. It was named best in the nation for nonprofits.

The National Association of Corporate Directors is the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members. The recognition applauds board-leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion.



Teknos US plans expansion in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE – Teknos US plans to move into a larger building in unincorporated Mecklenburg County, according to the county’s office of economic development.

The firm produces sustainable paints and coating solutions for the construction, transportation, manufacturing machinery, mining, oil, gas and other industries. Teknos US has had a presence in Mecklenburg County since 2007.

The $4.2 million expansion will retain 17 positions and create 25 new jobs in the county over the next five years. The growth will allow Teknos to increase manufacturing capacity to meet growing North American customer demand.