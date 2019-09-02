Business Roundup: The sweet smell of pumpkin

Fall is approaching. Bring on the pumpkin. Photo courtesy of QuikTrip

Pumpkin flavors return to QuikTrip

CHARLOTTE – QuikTrip is bringing back pumpkin-flavored drinks and snacks to stores.

Snacks include the Pumpkin Pie Bismark, Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin and Pumpkin Pretzel, a warm, soft pretzel topped with a cinnamon and sugar blend and stuffed with pumpkin filling.

Soft-serve options include the Pumpkin QuikShake and Pumpkin Twister.

Seasonal coffee items include:

• The Pumpkin Frappe is a creamy, frozen blend with pumpkin-flavored syrup.

• Pumpkin Lattes can be served hot or iced with a double shot of espresso, steamed and frothed milk, pumpkin-flavored syrup.

• The Cold Brew Coffee comes with the option to add sweet cream and pumpkin flavor.



Chanticleer Holdings selling foreign Hooters

CHARLOTTE – Chanticleer Holdings, owner, operator and franchiser of nationally recognized restaurant brands, has entered into a letter of intent for the sale of its five South Africa Hooters locations for $1,065,000.

Estimated closing is by the end of September.

“The benefits of the transaction are numerous, including a cash infusion, improving working capital and alleviating some financial reporting complexities associated with foreign currency translation,” said Patrick Harkleroad, the company’s chief financial officer. “Importantly, we have retained a 50% interest in the gaming side of the business which should be highly profitable going forward.



Learn how to make a great introduction

CHARLOTTE – “Tell me about yourself” is one of the first statements you hear in interviews and networking situations, so be prepared to say hello and sell yourself in less than 60 seconds at “Networking: Mastering Introductions.”

The event, which is for adults, starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.

Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 to register

Ruby Sunshine’s menu will feature award-winning New Orleans twists on Southern breakfast staples like BBQ Shrimp & Grits, Eggs Cochon Benedict and Bananas Foster Pain Perdu. Photo courtesy of Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine set to spice up Bland Street

CHARLOTTE – Ruby Sunshine is coming to South End.

The all-day breakfast restaurant will offer Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes and French Toast, as well as cocktails like the Morning Margarita, Mimosas and Bloody Marys.

The restaurant, which will be the first Ruby Sunshine location to open in North Carolina, is the latest concept from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, the collective behind New Orleans-based Ruby Slipper Café.

Located at 332 W. Bland St., the 5,000-square-foot restaurant will feature original 1920s architectural details. The restaurant will accommodate 187 guests with indoor and outdoor seating.

AAA Insurance offers HomeAdvisor Home Concierge

CHARLOTTE – AAA Carolinas Insurance has partnered with HomeAdvisor to help members repair, replace and recover after they’ve received payment for a homeowners insurance claim.

Home Concierge, powered by HomeAdvisor, connects claim recipients with a project manager to help them secure trusted service professionals, compare quotes and schedule appointments to repair their home after damage has occurred.

“AAA Insurance partnered with HomeAdvisor to offer this special service to our members as we strive to keep Carolinians safe and help them ‘keep life moving’ after a loss,” said Jim McCafferty, president of AAA Carolinas Insurance.



McDonald’s partnering with DoorDash

CHARLOTTE – Following a 200-restaurant pilot in Houston, Texas, McDelivery with DoorDash, is expanding to thousands of McDonald’s restaurants across the country, including those in Charlotte.

Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or at www.DoorDash.com. McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 or more.

For a limited time through Sept. 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.



Springs Creative is the first tenant announced for The Thread, which is set to open in spring 2020. Photo courtesy of The 5 and 2 Project

Keith Corporation transforming textile mill

CHARLOTTE – The Keith Corporation is spearheading the redevelopment of the former Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company complex in downtown Rock Hill.

The Thread will convert 400,000 square feet of historical industrial warehouse space into a creative destination.

The three-story building will feature restaurant and retail space including an open market concept on the first floor and will provide build-to-suit office spaces on the second and third floors. This project, a joint venture by TKC and Springs

Construction, is scheduled to begin construction this fall with a spring 2020 opening.



County keeps AAA credit rating

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County has maintained its AAA credit rating with leading rating agencies.

Fitch, Moody’s and Standard & Poor have assigned their highest rating to the county’s $200 million general obligation public improvement bonds, series 2019. The agencies have also affirmed the AAA rating on the county’s $1.2 billion outstanding GO debt.

“The AAA rating reflects our continued commitment to fiscal discipline, conservative debt repayment structure and a stable local economy,” County Manager Dena Diorio said.

The GO bonds are expected to sell Sept. 10. Proceeds will be used for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Central Piedmont Community College capital projects.

Gathering around a donation box for Boys & Girls Club of America, Logical Position team members are looking for the public’s help. All nine of LP’s offices are collecting back to school items to be donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs. Photo courtesy of Logical Position

Logical Position hosts back to school supply drive

CHARLOTTE – Logical Position, a national digital marketing agency with an office in Charlotte, is hosting a company-wide Back to School Supply Drive now through Sept. 11 to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Employees at Logical Position’s nine offices throughout the country will collect school supplies to benefit their city’s local Boys & Girls Club chapter.

The public can drop off school supplies between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the Charlotte office, located at

2709 Water Ridge Pkwy., suite 400.

Visit for details.



Atrium Health communications leader joins city

CHARLOTTE – Jason Schneider will join the City of Charlotte on Sept. 16 as media and public relations director.

Schneider will work with Chief Marketing Officer Brent Kelly, city departments and external partners to ensure the community is well-informed about city services and programs.

“Jason is a dynamic leader with years of experience across an array of complex industries,” City Manager Marcus Jones said. “He has a track record of leading successful, innovative communications teams.”

Prior to joining the city, Schneider served as senior director of Atrium Health’s corporate communications department. He has advised Fortune 500 firms and national trade associations, as well as worked with well-known brands.

“Communication connects people and can help create a shared culture across communities and organizations alike,” Schneider said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to work for the people of Charlotte while promoting the city’s story.”



Mike Rosen (Photo courtesy of Progressive AE)

Rosen joins Progressive AE

CHARLOTTE – Mike Rosen has joined Progressive AE as the newest practice leader.

He is charged with growing the firm’s national housing footprint. He will leverage Progressive AE’s 30 years of experience and corresponding portfolio in market rate, Low Income Housing Tax Credits and student housing projects.

“Mike is a recognized subject matter expert in the housing industry and will have an immediate impact for our firm on the national level,” CEO Bradley Thomas said.

Rosen will work to establish a presence in Progressive AE’s Charlotte office. He will also continue expanding the practice in the Midwest.



Venture X opening location in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Venture X, a membership-based workspace community for entrepreneurs and businesses, will complete construction of a 25,000-square-foot building at 3540 Toringdon Way by mid-November.

Venture X Ballantyne-Toringdon will be a destination where members can connect in an environment that inspires creativity, networking and business growth.

“It’s a perfect work location for small business professionals and large corporate teams requiring coworking office spaces with flexible terms,” franchisee Kamal Rama said. “This beautiful facility will be spacious and accommodating, offering complimentary coffee and breakfast to members, as well as evening hospitality and networking events for the entire community.”

OrthoCarolina surgeons establish joint infection center

CHARLOTTE – Thomas Fehring, hip and knee surgeon with the OrthoCarolina Hip and Knee Center, has launched the OrthoCarolina Periprosthetic Joint Infection Center along with fellow hip and knee surgeons Brian Curtin, Bryan Springer, Keith Fehring and Jesse Otero.

“Our entire physician team within the center has extensive experience treating prosthetic knee and hip infections, including developing decision-making protocols for each patient while following and validating their outcome measures,” Dr. Thomas Fehring said.

Visit www.healingjoints.org for details.