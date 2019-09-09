Business Roundup: New digs for Allen Tate office; seasonal jobs available

Katrina Richards, regional vice president and Charlotte-Ballantyne branch leader, said described the new location overlooking Cullman Park as “a modern, beautiful space for our agents to call home.” Photo courtesy of Allen Tate Companies

Allen Tate Realtors expands Charlotte-Ballantyne office

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Companies has expanded its Charlotte-Ballantyne office to two locations.

The main office, which is home to more than 120 Realtors and employees, has relocated to the Cullman Park Building, at 14120 Ballantyne Corporate Place, suite 520.

A second Ballantyne location – the Welcome Center – faces Johnston Road at the entrance to the Ballantyne Corporate Park, at 15640 Don Lochman Lane, suite 170. The Welcome Center, which is staffed seven days a week, offers easy access for clients, as well as agents who need to hold meetings or drop off paperwork.



Novant Health pledges $6M toward affordable housing

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has pledged $6 million to the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund to address affordable housing.

The commitment helps complete the $50 million private sector goal to match the City of Charlotte’s $50 million housing bond referendum.

Carl Armato, president and CEO for Novant Health, said it’s important to recognize that well-being starts at home.

“We are diligently pursuing strategies to tackle the challenges surrounding social determinants of health in our communities, of which safe and affordable housing is a key concern in the Charlotte area,” Armato said.



Garden retailer looks to hire 55 associates

CHARLOTTE – Pike Nurseries is seeking 55 seasonal associates across its Charlotte locations, including Ballantyne and Matthews.

Available positions include cashiers, delivery drivers, sales associates and operational assistance (tasks include watering plants and preparing Christmas trees).

People of all experience levels, from seasoned sales professionals to hobby gardeners, are encouraged to visit www.pikenursery.com to apply.



Prowl the Den offers tours of Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors is offering an exclusive tailgate and tour experience of Bank of America Stadium through its Prowl the Den contest.

On Oct. 26, 25 winners and their three guests will take part in a behind-the-scenes tour of the NFL franchise’s facilities, including the kitchen, locker room and Gridiron Club.

The tour will begin with a tailgate party. One of the 25 tour winners will win four suite tickets and four field passes for the Nov. 17 game and four replica jerseys.

Register at contest.allentate.com or stop by any Allen Tate sales office.



FASTSIGNS recognizes outside sales pros

CHARLOTTE – Two outside sales professionals were recently recognized at the 2019 FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Summit in St. Louis, Missouri.

Paula Yorick (FASTSIGNS of Charlotte-South Tryon) and Phillip Broome (FASTSIGNS of Matthews-Ballantyne) received the Silver Sales Award. They were among 32 outside sales professionals at the sign, graphics and visual communications firm generating sales between $500,000 and $699,999 from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

“They deeply care about helping their customers accomplish their goals, and they go above and beyond for our customers to ensure they receive excellent service and quality products,” said Bob Miklosko, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Charlotte-South Tryon and Matthews-Ballantyne.



Atrium Health cares for those affect by hurricane



CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health offered free Virtual Visits for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Those suffering from minor injuries and illnesses could choose to speak with a medical provider from the comfort and safety of their home – for free.

“Patients, along with friends and loved ones who are taking shelter far from their homes, probably have many questions and concerns,” said Dr. David Cosenza, specialty medical director for Virtual Visit. “By offering free Virtual Visits, Atrium Health hopes their health will be one less thing to worry about during this time.”

Virtual Care connects patients with a medical provider within minutes, for live, face-to-face expert care.

Pumpkin returns to Culver’s

CHARLOTTE – Culver’s has infused its treats with fall’s beloved flavor – pumpkin.

Culver’s Pumpkin Fresh Frozen Custard has returned to the menu and will remain through Nov. 24 or until supplies last.

Offerings include a Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer made with creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard, real pureed pumpkin and ribbons of old-fashioned salted caramel.

There’s also the Pumpkin Spice Shake, which is hand-mixed with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard, real pureed pumpkin and pumpkin spice.



Metro Diner customers can round up for charity

TAMPA, Fla. – Metro Diner will partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to raise money for clinical trials and drugs that focus on childhood cancers.

The organizations are repeating their successful “round-up” campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Through Sept. 30, guests at all 71 Metro Diner locations can opt to round their check up to the nearest dollar. They can also choose to donate $1, $2, $5 or a custom amount.

The restaurant has locations in the region (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Matthews (10412 E. Independence Blvd.).



Buffalo Groupe acquires 54 Brands

RESTON, Va. – Buffalo Groupe LLC has acquired 54 Brands, a marketing and communications firm in Charlotte.

54 Brands joins Rawle Murdy and Morning Read as the third acquisition for Buffalo Groupe. Buffalo Groupe was formed in February 2019 when it and its first company, Buffalo Agency, spun off from parent company Billy Casper Golf.



“The acquisition not only expands our capabilities, it also moves us closer to achieving our overall vision of connecting brands and lifestyle audiences through the lens of golf with content that drives action,” CEO Kyle Ragsdale said.

The agency will be known as 54 Brands, a Buffalo Groupe Company, with Jack Burris continuing as president. He will also hold the title of managing director with Buffalo Groupe.

54 Brands will remain in Charlotte.



CoreNet Global Carolina names finalists for CORE Awards

CHARLOTTE – CoreNet Global Carolinas announced finalists for its 2019 CORE Awards, which recognizes the best in commercial real estate.

Winners will be announced at the third annual CORE Awards on Nov. 6 at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, 201 E. Trade St. Finalists include:

• Innovation of the Year: Parmer Innovation Centers and Waveguide | Compass.

• Corporate Real Estate Project of the Year (50,000 SF or less): SentryOne, Cushman & Wakefield Charlotte and Citrix.

• Corporate Real Estate Project of the Year (50,000 SF or greater): Sunbrella Headquarters, Little Charlotte Office and Duke Energy Optimist Hall.

• Corporate Real Estate Executive of the Year: Jesal Acharya, Lenovo; Calvin Saboorian, Duke Energy; and Michael O’Brien, Syneos Health.

• Corporate Real Estate Service Provider of the Year: Robby Lowe, DPR; Mike Kriston, McDonald York; and Jeff Ritz, Red Coats.

• Young Leader of the Year: Taylor Bredow, Balfour Beatty; Brittany Valle, Little; and Lauren Bremer, Tyler 2 Construction.

Tickets cost $250 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10.

Visit http://bit.ly/2019COREAwards to register or to become a sponsor.



U-Haul offers free storage in Carolinas

WILMINGTON – U-Haul Companies in Georgia and the Carolinas offered 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Forty-two self-storage facilities across 26 cities were available to provide assistance. Nearby facilities were in Ballantyne, Farm Pond, Freedom Mall, Sharon Road, South Boulevard, Statesville Road, Uptown Charlotte and Wilkinson Boulevard.

U-Haul stores offer supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks.



National Gypsum plants reach milestones

CHARLOTTE – Two of National Gypsum Company’s plants have earned the Lloyd H. Yeager Award, a safety honor given by the Gypsum Association to member firms that achieve 1 million hours worked by associates without a lost time accident.

National Gypsum’s Anniston, Alabama, paper plant and Shippingport, Pennsylvania, wallboard plant were honored.

Hitting the million-hour mark is dependent on numerous factors including, the type of plant, the number of employees, how large the plant is, how many shifts are worked, and demand for the product over the course of a year, or even years.

Thirteen plants earned the honor this year.



Samaritan’s Purse offering seasonal jobs

CHARLOTTE – Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, is hiring seasonal full-time positions for Operation Christmas Child’s local processing center.

Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes filled with gifts and sends them to children all over the wold.

Available positions include data entry keyers, cash and mail processors, team coaches, forklift operators, and dock and warehouse workers. Positions last from mid-November to completion, generally mid-December.

Apply at www.samaritanspurse.org/occseasonaljobs.