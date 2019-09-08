Buffalo Groupe acquires 54 Brands

RESTON, Va. – Buffalo Groupe LLC has acquired 54 Brands, a marketing and communications firm in Charlotte.

54 Brands joins Rawle Murdy and Morning Read as the third acquisition for Buffalo Groupe. Buffalo Groupe was formed in February 2019 when it and its first company, Buffalo Agency, spun off from parent company Billy Casper Golf.

“54 Brands’ focus on the B2B sector of the highly fragmented golf industry is complementary to Buffalo Agency’s business,” CEO Kyle Ragsdale said. “The acquisition not only expands our capabilities, it also moves us closer to achieving our overall vision of connecting brands and lifestyle audiences through the lens of golf with content that drives action.”

Jack Burris, president of 54 Brands, said Buffalo Groupe is more than several firms coming together.

“It’s about all of us working together to become true partners in our clients’ businesses,” Burris said. “We’re creating something none of us could have accomplished separately, and that’s where big things happen.”

The agency will be known as 54 Brands, a Buffalo Groupe Company, with Burris continuing to lead as president. Burris will concurrently hold the title of managing director with Buffalo Groupe.

54 Brands will remain headquartered in Charlotte.