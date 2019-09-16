Blowing Rock Investment Properties joins Allen Tate Realtors

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors has acquired Blowing Rock Investment Properties, a residential brokerage firm serving Blowing Rock, Boone and surrounding areas.

Established in 2005, Blowing Rock Investment Properties is a market leader for vacation homes, retirement properties, primary residences, commercial properties and investment properties. The firm has more than 20 Realtors.

Blowing Rock Investment Properties closed 237 transactions totaling $74 million in closed sales volume in 2018.

Scott MacIntosh, president and broker in charge of Blowing Rock Investment Properties, will join the Allen Tate leadership team as branch leader and broker in charge.

The acquisition marks Allen Tate’s entry into the North Carolina High Country region.



“The High Country marketplace has always been a natural fit for the Allen Tate Family of Companies,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies. “For many years, we’ve been watching this special company grow in the right way, and we’re very excited to welcome Blowing Rock Investment Properties to Allen Tate Realtors. We will bring the tools and resources to distinguish their agents and expose their clients’ unique listings to the local, regional, national and investment marketplaces.”



