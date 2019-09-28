Bishop to focused on homeland security, small business

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dan Bishop (R-NC) will serve on the Committee on Homeland Security and the Committee on Small Business for the 116th Congress.

“North Carolina has one of the fastest growing economies in the United States and I’m eager to get to work on the Small Business Committee, pushing policies that cut red tape and help NC-09’s job creators flourish,” Bishop said. “Top priorities on the Homeland Security Committee will be securing our border and ensuring the prompt and effective distribution of disaster relief and capacities to respond to future natural disasters.”

