Atrium Health opening two new urgent care locations

Atrium Health Urgent Care Rea Farms recently held a ribbon cutting. Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is opening two new urgent care locations to bring more access to care in South and Northwest Charlotte.

Atrium Health Urgent Care Rea Farms will open Oct. 1 at 11115-b Golf Links Drive. Atrium Health Urgent Care University City will open Oct. 8 at 9325 JW Clay Blvd., suite 221. Both offices will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Patients are eager for more alternatives when they get sick,” said Michael Staples, assistant vice president of Atrium Health Medical Group. “The new urgent care locations further our commitment to provide access to lower-cost, high-quality care, in a way that is most convenient for them.”

People suffering from a potentially life-threatening illness, such as chest pain, should go to the emergency department. But many times, a patient can be treated for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries at an urgent care location.

The new facilities will be staffed by physicians, physician assistants and nurses to treat conditions such as sore throats, earaches, bronchitis, colds, flu, minor cuts, burns, strains and sprains.

“At Atrium Health urgent cares, patients can be seen by a provider no matter the time of day, whether they are headed home from work or become ill early in the morning or later in the evening,” said Dr. Chris Branner, specialty medical director of urgent care. “Even better, scheduling an appointment is as simple as a call or click away, or patients can easily drop-in as well.”

By reserving a spot online – at one of the new urgent care locations or one of Atrium Health’s 31 other locations – patients have a time frame of when they will be seen and receive a text message when their appointment time is near.