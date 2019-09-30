Atrium Health expanding parental benefits

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is expanding parental benefits to include paid leave for non-birth parents and adding financial assistance for adoption.

The new benefits will include four weeks of paid, job-protected leave for non-birth parents and $3,500 in financial assistance towards adoption costs.

These new policies will be effective as of January 2020 and available to Atrium Health’s more than 38,000 employees.

“There is a special bond that is formed when welcoming a new child into a family,” said Eugene Woods, president and CEO. “As Atrium Health continues to embrace our inclusive culture, it is important that we celebrate our teammates’ varying journeys to parenthood and provide benefits that support the full health and well-being our families.”

Atrium Health began offering six-week paid maternity leave in 2015, benefiting more than 3,400 moms over the past four years. By extending paid leave to fathers and non-birth parents, Atrium Health will now afford all new parents the opportunity to spend dedicated time focused on family.

“Atrium Health is an organization that not only offers a workplace where our teammates can grow professionally, but a place that supports their full lives both in and outside of work,” said Dr. Jim Dunn, chief human resources officer. “Research shows that expanded parental leave positively impacts not only the teammate, but their entire family.”