Amélie’s French Bakery & Café unveils autumn menu

Cookie Butter Macaron

CHARLOTTE – Amélie’s French Bakery & Café has launched its new autumn menu.

The 36 seasonal items feature autumn flavors such as apple, pumpkin, pecan and root vegetables.

“Fun, American, fall flavors are the focus for this seasonal menu,” said Mary Jayne Wilson, executive chef and operations director for the French-inspired bakery. “We want the autumn menu to be very approachable and playful, evoking the sense of being warm and cozy yet still have the same high level of detail our patrons expect from us.”

New menu items and flavors for autumn include:

French Macarons: Green apple, spiced pumpkin, s’mores, carrot cake, brown butter pecan, caramel popcorn, and cookie butter.

Apple Streusel Tart and Pumpkin Tart.

S’mores Éclair: Pâte à choux filled with chocolate pastry cream topped with meringue, graham cracker pieces, and miniature marshmallow.

Sweet Potato Pecan Layered Torte: Spiced pâte sucrée, sweet potato pie layer, pecan filling, and caramel glaze topped with toasted meringue, gold pecan, and miniature marshmallows.

Spiced Pumpkin Danish: Classic danish filled with spiced pumpkin, cream cheese and topped with pumpkin seeds

Sweet Potato, Lentil + Feta Salad: Mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, lentils, carrots, red onion and feta cheese with pomegranate raspberry vinaigrette.

Butternut Squash Soup (V + GF): Vegetable stock, butternut squash purée, onions, carrots, garlic, apples, caraway seeds, and thyme.

Pumpkin Chai Café Crème: Pumpkin white chocolate sauce, espresso and milk topped with whipped cream and chai spice.

Salted Caramel Apple Cider: Spiced syrup, steamed apple juice, topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and sea salt.

Two new year-round menu items are also launching at the same time:

‘This + That’ Cookie: Potato chips, pretzels, graham crackers, coffee, oats, and brownie pieces.

Roast Beef + Caramelized Onion Sandwich: Roast beef, caramelized onions, Looking Glass Creamery “chocolate lab” cheese with horseradish aioli on a baguette.

The autumn menu is available at all six Amélie’s locations, including NoDa, Uptown, Park Road and Carmel Commons.