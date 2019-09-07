Allen Tate Realtors expands Charlotte-Ballantyne office

Allen Tate Charlotte-Ballantyne’s main office at Cullman Park Building. Photo courtesy of Allen Tate

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Companies has expanded its Charlotte-Ballantyne office to two locations.

The main office, which is home to more than 120 Realtors and employees, has relocated to the Cullman Park Building, at 14120 Ballantyne Corporate Place, suite 520.

A second Ballantyne location – the Welcome Center – faces Johnston Road at the entrance to the Ballantyne Corporate Park, at 15640 Don Lochman Lane, suite 170. The Welcome Center, which is staffed seven days a week, offers easy access for clients, as well as agents who need to hold meetings or drop off paperwork.

“The Ballantyne area continues to be one of the top locations in the region to live, work, play and stay, and Allen Tate is proud to be part of this growing, vibrant community,” said Katrina Richards, regional vice president and Charlotte-Ballantyne branch leader. “Our new location overlooking Cullman Park is a modern, beautiful space for our agents to call home.”

Call 704-541-6200 to reach an agent in the Allen Tate Charlotte-Ballantyne office.