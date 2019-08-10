Urgent care concept puts priority on convenience

Justin Vick/MMHW photo

MATTHEWS – Novant Health and GoHealth have partnered to unveil refurbished urgent care centers that not only look different but also provide patients with more convenient customer experiences.

Their network of urgent care centers has expanded to five locations in the Charlotte market, including Matthews (9600 E. Independence Blvd.) and Waverly (11840 Southmore Drive) as well as 10 more locations in North Carolina.

Justin Vick/MMHW photo

GoHealth CEO Todd Latz said during the grand opening of the Matthews location in May that these refurbished urgent care centers allow customers to control their own experiences.

“Once they enter these doors, the entire design of the center is built around that patient,” Latz said, “taking that friction out of the experience that all of us have had over the years in healthcare, whether that’s the front end and how they approach us or whether that’s the paperless discharge piece at the end when you complete your visit.”

With this new model, patients can go online to see wait times and choose a location to visit. Or they may register online, grab a coffee nearby and receive a text message when the doctor is ready to see them.

The new model also incorporates connectivity to primary care providers in terms of electronic records and referrals, according to Dr. Michael Hogan, senior physician executive with Novant Health.

“For years we have partnered with our urgent care providers to deliver that seamless experience to cover the times where my clinic or my office may not be available,” Hogan said. “It’s crucial that your information seamlessly crosses those venues.”

Dr. Mark Collins, physician executive of the Novant Health Community Health & Wellness Institute, described these urgent care centers as an “innovative, personalized care model” with online check-in and shorter waits.

“The access-minded, patient-first approach of our partnership with GoHealth Urgent Care brings quality care to our communities when and where they need it,” Collins said.

Need to go?

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, including holidays. Visit www.go healthuc.com/nc for details.