Tour de Turns benefits Loaves & Fishes

Photo courtesy of Loaves & Fishes

CHARLOTTE – The eighth annual Tour de Turns and Under the Shade Trees Festival is designed to turn the corner on local hunger by raising funding for Loaves & Fishes.

Tour de Turns has grown from 57 riders its first year to more than 500 last year, according to Sue Bruce, communications manager for Loaves & Fishes.

The charity provides a week’s worth of nutritionally balanced groceries to people experiencing short-term crisis through 36 emergency food pantries throughout the county. It provided groceries to 77,600 people last year.

Tour de Turns also promotes neighborhood cycling routes that are safer than busy thoroughfare streets. The bicycle ride and walk winds through 25 tree-lined south Charlotte neighborhoods offering 15, 25, 37 and 62 mile routes. There’s also a closed loop course and bike rodeo for children, as well as walking routes of 2.5 and 4.5 miles.

The event starts and finishes Aug. 24 in the Carmel Road Neighborhood Park, 2365 Carmel Road. Visit www.tourdeturns.org to register. Volunteers and donations are needed.

The festival includes events for kids, live music by the Natty Boh Duo, lunch by Harris Teeter and a craft beer garden provided by Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.