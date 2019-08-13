Tips to get in & out of the DMV faster

RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles experienced its busiest period of 2018 during the last two weeks of August. As a result, DMV implemented improvements to help combat the impact of this year’s summer peak season.

They include express driver license services, extended hours and the opening of the state’s largest office in Charlotte.

DMV also offers these tips to complete business efficiently:

Go online. Many DMV services can be completed online. Visit www.MyNCDMV.gov to see if you can skip an office visit and complete your transaction online.

Plan your trip. If you need to visit DMV, plan your trip to ensure you have all the proper documentation needed to complete your service. Review the office visit checklist on the www.MyNCDMV.gov.

Wait if you can. If your DMV service can wait until after Labor Day, postpone your visit until the summer peak season ends.

Since a first-time REAL ID issuance must be completed in-person, DMV recommends customers wait until after the summer peak season to obtain one.