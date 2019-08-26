Tiff’s Treats offers cookie delivery

AUSTIN, Texas – Tiff’s Treats, a company specializing in warm cookie delivery, celebrated its grand opening Aug. 24 at 7314 Waverly Walk Ave., with model Brooklyn Decker and tennis star Andy Roddick in attendance.

The store collected donations for new sports equipment for the Mecklenburg County Special Olympics.

“One of our favorite things about Tiff’s Treats is with every store opening they donate proceeds to a local organization,” said Decker, a brand ambassador for the company. “I am a global Special Olympics Ambassador and Charlotte is a special market for us, not only because I grew up here, but because my aunt is a Special Olympics athlete here. This partnership was a no-brainer.”

The menu features 10 classic cookie flavors and periodic flavor-of-the-week cookies, plus warm brownies, cold milk and ice cream. Customers can order at www.cookiedelivery.com or through an app.

Tiff’s Treats is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.