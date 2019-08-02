Store concept involves pouring candles

The Candle Bar is a great place to spend time with your friends. Photo courtesy of The Candle Bar

CHARLOTTE – The Candle Bar custom candle shop recently celebrated its opening at 1930 Camden Road.

The experiential retail concept and gift shop offers the unique experience of hand pouring a custom-made candle from start to finish.

During each one-hour candle pouring session, visitors choose their favorite vessel from a selection ranging in style from traditional colored glass to modern iridescent ceramics and concrete pots. They then choose from an extensive fragrance library and craft their own candle by placing the wicks, mixing the fragrance and pouring the wax.

With over 40 fragrances and 65 vessels, there are more than 2,000 combinations to be made in the store.

Each class costs $40 and includes one candle, which is available for pick-up three hours after the appointment or can be shipped. While walk-in appointments can be made, customers are encouraged to make reservations at www.thecandlebar.co for the workshops which are offered three to five times per day.

The Candle Bar Charlotte also carries products from sister brands, including Paddywax, Designworks decorative stationery, Olivina Men grooming essentials and American-made jewelry, giftable sweets, modern textiles and all-natural skincare.