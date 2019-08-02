SouthPark mall offers family programming

CHARLOTTE – Simon launched Family at Simon, a program that provides meaningful ways to connect and create lasting memories with entertainment, dining, shopping and event options.

“SouthPark recognizes the importance of family time in an increasingly busy world,” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing and business development for SouthPark. “We wanted to make it easier to plan a trip to our center in advance by making information about amenities, experiences, eateries, stores and events available in one place online.”

Shoppers can enjoy a variety of Family at Simon events throughout the year, including Disney Junior Play Dates.

Visitors can also enjoy a break from shopping at the center’s free play area, located near Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Dining Pavilion.

Family at Simon is free to join. Members can view special discounts and offers.