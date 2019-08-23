Smile drive reaches milestone

A young patient from Healthy Smiles of Orange County in Garden Grove,

California, is happy to receive his new toothbrush from America’s ToothFairy’s Smile Drive campaign. SmileMakers donated 50,000 toothbrushes to the campaign to help bring the six-year distribution total to two million. Photo courtesy of America’s ToothFairy’s

CHARLOTTE – After hearing too many stories about low-income children sharing a toothbrush with a family member – or having no toothbrush at all – America’s ToothFairy took action in 2014.

“The stories we were hearing from our member clinics and from children at our outreach events were heartbreaking,” Executive Director Jill Malmgren said. “We decided that if food drives were a good way to help families living with food insecurity, we could create a similar program for oral hygiene products.”

America’s ToothFairy began its Smile Drive campaign in 2014 to raise awareness of tooth decay and engage community volunteers to collect toothbrushes and other oral care items.

More than two million oral hygiene products have been distributed in six years.

During the 2019 campaign, which spanned from July to June, 96 Smile Drives were held in 27 states, collecting more than 51,500 oral care items. Volunteers distributed donations to 56 organizations that serve children in need, such as shelters, Title 1 schools, and Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

Dental corporations also contributed toothbrushes and other preventive care products to the campaign to help reach this milestone. America’s ToothFairy distributed the corporate donations to its Dental Resource Program member clinics that provide access to care and oral health education to kids in underserved communities.

Kimberly Richbourg, dental pediatrics’ clinical manager at Virginia Commonwealth University, said toothbrushes have been the most valued donation from America’s ToothFairy.

“When we discover that families have been using one brush that has months of old frayed bristles for a family home of 6-plus, we realize that our impact to their world is more than just a routine cleaning, fluoride and goodie bag, but the support of oral and body health that will make a difference in their overall wellness for life,” she said.

On the web: www.SmileDrive.org