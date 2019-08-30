Publix supports hunger relief groups

Publix associates visited Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to volunteer and deliver contributions. The supermarket also donated $150,000 to the nonprofit. Photo courtesy of Publix

CHARLOTTE – Publix Super Market Charities is donating $5 million to Feeding America member food banks, schools and other nonprofits across the Southeast as part of Hunger Action Month.

Publix kicked off the campaign Aug. 28 with a $150,000 donation for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte.

“Millions of people in the Southeast – many of them children and seniors – may not know where they will find their next meal,” said Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Together, we can help change that.”

Publix Super Market Charities has given more than $22 million over the past five years.