Police: Child dies after left inside vehicle

PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department is investigating the death of a 12-month-old after the child was reportedly left inside a vehicle Aug. 29 at the McMullen Creek Shopping Center.

“The 12-month-old is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, where our investigation will continue,” according to a statement from police. “We have many questions and realistically we won’t have all the answers right away.”

No charges have been filed. Police say the mother has been cooperating with the investigation and the family has been extended crisis resources.