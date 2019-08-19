Park Road Park pond tests positive for blue-green algae

CHARLOTTE – Beginning Aug. 16, warning signs were posted around 14 Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation properties with ponds after one tested positive for toxic algae.

Testing performed Aug. 15 at the pond at Park Road Park by Park and Recreation and Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services confirmed the pond tested positive for the toxic version of blue-green algae.

Park and recreation recently requested that Storm Water Services test for the presence of the toxic version of blue-green algae at 14 park properties with ponds. The remaining 13 properties are being tested over the next two weeks.

Signs warned pets and people to stay out of the water. Treatment options are being considered and park and recreation will continue to evaluate these ponds until the level of blue-green algae drops below toxic levels.