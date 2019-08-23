News Briefs for Aug. 23

Tour de Turns fights hunger

CHARLOTTE – The eighth annual Tour de Turns and Under the Shade Trees Festival is designed to turn the corner on local hunger by raising funding for Loaves & Fishes.

Tour de Turns has grown from 57 riders its first year to more than 500 last year, according to Sue Bruce, communications manager for Loaves & Fishes.

The charity provides a week’s worth of nutritionally balanced groceries to people experiencing short-term crisis through 36 emergency food pantries throughout the county. It provided groceries to 77,600 people last year.

Tour de Turns also promotes neighborhood cycling routes that are safer than busy thoroughfare streets. The bicycle ride and walk winds through 25 tree-lined south Charlotte neighborhoods offering 15, 25, 37 and 62 mile routes. There’s also a closed-loop course and bike rodeo for children, as well as walking routes of 2.5 and 4.5 miles.

The event starts and finishes Aug. 24 in the Carmel Road Neighborhood Park, 2365 Carmel Road. Visit www.tourdeturns.org to register. Volunteers and donations are needed.

Park Road Park pond tests positive for algae

CHARLOTTE – Beginning Aug. 16, warning signs were posted around 14 Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation properties with ponds after one tested positive for toxic algae.

Testing performed Aug. 15 at the pond at Park Road Park by Park and Recreation and Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services confirmed the pond tested positive for the toxic version of blue-green algae.

Park and Recreation recently requested that Storm Water Services test for the presence of the toxic version of blue-green algae at 14 park properties with ponds. The remaining 13 properties are being tested over the coming days.

Signs warned pets and people to stay out of the water. Treatment options are being considered and Park and Recreation will continue to evaluate these ponds until the level of blue-green algae drops below toxic levels.

Charlotte Fashion Week makes fierce return

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Fashion Week offers a series of runway shows, presentations, pop-up boutiques and social experiences from Aug. 27 to 31.

Events include:

Aug. 27: VIP Kick- Off Event at 6:30 p.m. at The Vue, 215 N. Pine St.

Aug. 28: Public Kick- Off Event at 6:30 p.m. at Providence Row, 5350 Pinehurst Park Drive.

Aug. 29: Boutique Runway at 8 p.m. at The Ivey’s, 127 N. Tryon St.

Aug. 30: Emerging and Recyclable Designer Runway at 8 p.m. at The Ivey’s, 127 N Tryon St.

Aug. 31: Kids and Teenager Show at noon at The Ivey’s, 127 N Tryon St.

Aug. 31: Party of the Century / The 100th Show at 8 p.m. at The Ivey’s, 127 N. Tryon St.

Sept. 18: Charlotte Fashion Week Appreciation Party (cocktail attire) at 6 p.m. at Chima’s Uptown Lounge, 139 S. Tryon St.

Register for Charlotte Seen events at www.eventbrite.com.

Go Harry Potter crazy at mall

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark will feature an amplified “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” gameplay experience with increased rewards and elusive enemies.

The game allows players to explore their neighborhoods and cities to discover artifacts, cast spells, and encounter fantastic beasts and iconic characters along the way.

Simon’s shopping destinations will each have multiple sponsored inns and fortresses, giving players more XP and more spell energy.

“Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark are committed to creating fun, innovative, real-life experiences for our shoppers, and ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ is exactly the type of cutting-edge activation our customers get excited about playing,” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing for SouthPark.

WFAE’s ‘Charlotte Talks’ hosts candidate forum

CHARLOTTE – Mike Collins, of WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks,” will lead a forum for at-large candidates running for Charlotte City Council.

Dimple Ajmera, Julie Eiselt, Jorge Millares, James Mitchell, Chad Stachowicz and Braxton Winston have been confirmed for the forum. The live broadcast starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, 345 N. College St. Visit www.WFAE.org for details.