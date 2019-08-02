News Briefs for Aug. 2

Ardrey Kell High School cadets demonstrate their willingness to give their time in support of bettering the surrounding community. Photo courtesy of James Barksdale Sr.

Ardrey Kell cadets help Loaves and Fishes

CHARLOTTE – The cadets of the Ardrey Kell Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps participated in community service at Loaves and Fishes on July 24.

The cadets sorted and prepared items for delivery. Once they were done, they swept, mopped and cleaned up the warehouse.

Campbell leads local golfers in Junior Boys Championship

WALLACE – Alex Campbell, of Charlotte, tied for 10th place at the 70th Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship with a 2-over-par, 218, making him the highest finishing player from Mecklenburg County.

Dozens of players competed in the Carolinas Golf Association championship July 23 to 25 at the River Landing Country Club.

Top performers from Charlotte include Alex Campbell (218, 10th), Ben Morehead (220, 14th), Jake Newman (222, 24th), John Fahey (223, 29th), Henry Muller (225, 32nd), Colin Browning (226, 36th), Cameron Whitney (226, 36th), Pearse Lucus (228, 46th), Josh Newman (229, 53rd), Wilson Thrift (230, 58th) and Turner Edwards (232, 64th).

Rent.com says Madison Park tops area rent increases

CHARLOTTE – Rent.com published a study looking at year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom apartments in Charlotte, singling out Madison Park as the neighborhood with the largest hike.

Prices increased 22.5% over the past year, with the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment costing $1,564.

The study looked at pricing on ApartmentGuide.com and Rent.com in July 2018 and July 2019.

The top five neighborhoods were Madison Park, South End, Southside Park, Hickory Ridge and East Forest.

Preschoolers raise money

for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

CHARLOTTE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Beverly Crest Boulevard recently held a lemonade stand and raised more than $165 to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Students staffed the stand and sold lemonade and treats to their fellow students, families, staff and teachers, while learning the importance of helping children in need.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation raises money for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer.

The Salvation Army prepares to ‘Stuff the Bus’ at Walmart

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army is collecting new school supplies for local children in need during the Stuff the Bus event Aug. 3 at area Walmart stores.

In-store shoppers from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 will receive lists of supplies needed. They can buy and drop off requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

Participating stores include 7735 N. Tryon St., 9820 Callabridge Court, 11530 N. Tryon St., 3209 Pineville-Matthews Road, 8180 S. Tryon St. and 3850 E. Independence Blvd.

NBA star holds golf tourney

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Hornets TV analyst Gerald Henderson hosted the sixth annual Gerald Henderson Charity Golf Invitational on July 27 to 29 at TPC Piper Glen to benefit LifeHoops, a charity that pairs basketball with mentorship.

“LifeHoops not only provides excellent coaching on the court, but they also ensure that young men receive the off-court support that they need to succeed under often difficult circumstances,” Henderson said.

Henderson also led a basketball clinic July 27 at Myers Park High School.

Property tax bills go out

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County has mailed 2019 bills for real property, individual personal property and business personal property taxes.

Bills are due Sept. 1 and must be paid by Jan. 6, 2020 to avoid interest. The real estate bills will be based on the tax values established by the 2019 revaluation.

Tax bills paid on or after Jan. 7, 2020 will be assessed interest at a rate of 2% for January. Additional interest in the amount of 0.75% will be charged for February and every month thereafter until paid.