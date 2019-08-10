New Sabres football coach brings winning mentality

South Meck coach Joe Evans brings a high-energy style to the Sabres sidelines. A former star player himself, Evans comes to South Meck with three seasons as an assistant at Myers Park and head coaching stops at Independence and Ardrey Kell. Photo courtesy of Joe Evans

On June 11, far after most area teams had began setting their depth charts, Joe Evans was hired to coach South Meck. He becomes just their eighth coach since 1979 and replaces Rocky White, a mentor a Evans’ who spent seven years with the Sabres and guided them to a 33-48 record, including going 5-18 over the past two seasons.

While the Sabres have struggled of late, Evans has been an offensive coach at Myers Park, most recently serving as the running backs coach for a Mustang team that set a school record with 13 wins and a trip to the Western Regional final.

This is the third head coaching gig for Evans, a former star at West Meck. He has previous stops at Independence (13-6 from 2013-14) and at Ardrey Kell (13-12, 2015-16). His best season was 2014, when Independence went 12-1 and won the Southwestern 4A with a 6-0 record.

Sports Editor Andrew Stark caught up with Evans to see how it’s all coming together.

Andrew Stark: I wanted to give you a little time to catch your breath and get acclimated to some of your players and things before I reached out to you, but how is everything going so far?

Joe Evans: We’re going to be young, but we have a lot of good kids and a lot of kids who have bought into what I’m doing and bought into my weight room system. We’re going to win the weight room, and the kids are all in with it because they’re starting to see some results already. For me, it’s getting those kids to buy in wholeheartedly.

AS: What do you see some of the challenges at South Meck? The past few years haven’t been great record-wise there, so you have to get them to believe and get them to see that winning is attainable and an attitude. How do you get them to see that?

JE: Those are the challenges. You have to change the mentality a little bit and you have a little bit of a depth issue over there right now. I’m trying to go and recruit my own hallways because there are a ton of kids at that school that could be playing football. It’s just little things like that. I’m trying to teach them little things about football, but also trying to get them to have that winner’s mentality and trying to get them better as football players. They’re also learning my system, but the defense hasn’t really changed so it’s only the offense. That helps, but it’s just a culture thing. It’s a different mentality and a different attitude I bring, but it’s not even that anything was entirely broken but its me. It’s just me and I’m different.

AS: You are different as a coach and I’ve been around you enough to know your style and to know that you’re all with bringing energy and effort everyday. How have they responded to that part of it?

JE: You’re right and you do know that I’m a pretty high energy guy and they responded to that really well. I run the weight room, I run practice, I run the meetings and I do all of that stuff and I do it all with energy so the kids have already responded to the energy I bring. We talk about “The Standard” in everything we do. Everything I put on Twitter is #thestandard. The standard is about how we prepare ourselves. The standard isn’t going to lower for you, so you have to rise to meet it and the bar has to be pushed up every single day. They do a good job of bringing it., but that’s a culture thing you have to fight for every single day because they’re high school kids. They’re gonna have good days and they’re going to have bad days so if they had a bad day yesterday forget about it, but you have to get better today. If you had a great day, well you have to be great again tomorrow. That’s the main thing – just getting them that mindset and giving them my personality, my mindset and my work ethic. Once they take it and run with it, it’s going to be a great season.

AS: You talk about having about 90 guys come out in the freshman and sophomore classes and being excited about them. That’s got to be something really positive that you can build on from here, right?

JE: Oh, that’s just it. We’re young, young. Last year when I was at Myers Park we played their JV and I looked over (to their sideline) and was like, ‘OK, they have some dudes over there.’ Once we get it all in and implemented and I get some time with them – and that’s the big thing since I got hired so late. It takes some time, but I have to have some urgency so it’s hard sometimes.

AS: What have you learned from being at Myers Park for a few years now and being with coach Chadwick and away from being the head guy for a while? You’re still working just as hard, but what’s it like to maybe take a step back and enjoy all of that success?

JE: What it really does is it gives you a different perspective. You’re not the guy that’s answering all of the questions, but you’re the guy that is helping hold up that culture and being totally bought into what somebody else is doing as a head coach. I’m a big self critic and I critique myself all of the time. If we have a bad practice, I think there was something I should have done more or less of to make us have a better practice. I go and critique myself harder than anyone else. When you step back as an assistant you see things you want to implement when you become a head coach again and things you might want to take out when you’re a head coach again. It can help you build your style within your personality. I’m not a very good coach when I coach outside of my personality, so it was good for that.

AS: The conference looks pretty wide open this season. How do you approach that?

JE: We’re trying to win the thing this year. I told the kids we’re trying to take it this year no doubt.