New institute will expand cardiovascular services

This rendering shows Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute once construction is complete. Photos courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute teams celebrated a major milestone Aug. 21, as construction crews marked the completion of the initial phase of construction on a new building.

Atrium Health will open a 200,000-square-foot Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute location next year, providing improved access to specialty heart care for patients across the Charlotte region. The new Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute – Kenilworth location will house services that include a cardiac rehabilitation suite, imaging capabilities and a range of sub-specialty cardiovascular services.

“This state-of-the-art facility showcases our commitment to value-based care, with heart patients at the center of the care model,” said Dr. Geoffrey Rose, president of Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. “With a dedicated research space, we’ll also be providing new opportunities to transform care, as our research teams lead the way in bringing innovative approaches for treating heart disease to Charlotte.”

Ahead of the completion of the expansion, construction teams laid the final steel beam to mark the final phase of construction, with the building slated to open to the public in fall 2020.

In addition to sub-specialty services ranging from electrophysiology to heart failure care, the five-floor building will house cardiovascular outpatient services, such as lab work, non-invasive testing and clinical appointments.

“Our teams are approaching the whole health of the patient outside of traditional clinical settings,” said Scott Moroney, vice president of Atrium Health’s Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. “Whether someone is working out in cardiac rehabilitation or learning healthy cooking techniques in our demonstration kitchen, they will have expert teams to support their full recovery and to guide them to better cardiovascular health.”