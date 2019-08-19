Meetings address proposed N.C. 160 improvements

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings about a project to improve a section of N.C. 160 between Interstate 485 and the South Carolina line.

The project is designed to reduce congestion and provide accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists. It proposes to widen this section of N.C. 160 from two lanes to a four-lane median divided roadway. NCDOT is also evaluating various intersection improvements to improve safety and mobility.

People can attend either or both meetings from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

• Aug. 19 at Kennedy Middle School, 4000 Gallant Lane.

• Aug. 21 at Southwest Middle School, 13624 Steele Creek Road.

People can drop in at any time to view design maps, speak with project team members and leave comments. The same information will be presented at both meetings.

Comments can also be submitted by phone or email through Sept. 6. Contact Brian Query, NCDOT project manager, for more information at 980-262-6294 or tbquery@ncdot.gov.



