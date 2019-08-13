Lime reaches milestones, including 1 million scooter rides

Photo courtesy of Lime

CHARLOTTE – Lime announced that Charlotte has reached its one millionth ride club with more than 165,000 riders taking a scooter ride in the Queen City.

Riders have traveled more than 1,004,000 miles, eliminating 1.5MM lbs in carbon emissions.

Lime also announced the official roll-out of its Gen 3 scooter, which offers a smoother, safer ride due to features like two-sided front wheel suspension, larger wheels and additional braking. An extended battery capacity extends the range of the scooter by 20% and up to 30 miles ranges. Parts of scooter are built with IP67 waterproofing to protect against rain and snow.

Additionally, Lime is announcing a further integration with Google Maps for Android users, that will help riders better plan their commutes. If available, users will see Lime vehicles as an option from their biking, walking and transit tab if they’re traveling a relatively short distance that may also be accessible via scooter.

iOS availability will launch in late August.

“More than just a fun amenity, this milestone reinforces how we are fulfilling a need in the community for more affordable and equitable transportation options,” said CJ Shaw, Lime’s North Carolina general manager. “With the new Gen 3 scooter and our exciting partnership with Google Maps, Lime should only grow as a core part of the transportation ecosystem in Charlotte.”

Lime is offering first-time riders two free unlock credits using the promo code “FIRSTLIMECLT” to celebrate the milestone.