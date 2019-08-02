KINSO diversifies its portfolio of fun

PINEVILLE – Say so long to Sky High Sports. The trampoline park on North Polk Street is now KINSO, a 50,000-square-foot kinetic social park and event venue. If bouncing is your thing – don’t worry – there are still plenty of trampolines, but there’s also live music, Zumba classes, beer and wine, virtual reality and so much more.

KINSO held a grand opening on July 20 to debut the new brand, but the change has actually been in the works for a while.

Owner Terry Genay bought Sky High Sports five years ago from a previous owner. At the time, there weren’t many trampoline parks in the Pineville-Charlotte area. Of course, when she finally closed the deal, several had just opened or were planning to open within the next year. She knew right away she would have to differentiate her business in order to stand out.

“Our bread and butter has been 9-year-old birthday parties, but it can’t be anymore, so we decided to reinvent ourselves,” she said.

But KINSO is more than just a new name.

Genay and her adult children, Carolyn and Matt, made some big changes inside while still operating as Sky High, including replacing almost an entire room of trampolines with new attractions and activities for people of all ages.

Matt built soccer pool (you play with your feet), human foosball, giant Scrabble, tic-tac-toe and Jenga all by hand. There’s also corn hole, a music stage for DJs and live bands, ping-pong, shuffleboard, aerial silks, virtual reality games, a sport simulator, a new back deck and parking area for food trucks.

To top it all off, KINSO also has its own beer and wine bar called Hops, and a seating area with couches, recliners and big-screen TVs. There’s only one rule: no drinking and jumping. Hungry? The kitchen sells nachos, tacos, hamburgers, pizza, tater tots and Bavarian pretzels (they go great with a beer).

“Adults can feel comfortable being here and being adults and not feel like you just entered a kid zone,” Genay said. “I want a 50-year-old birthday party to be just as fun as a 9-year-old birthday party.”

Aside from what’s new, there’s just tons to do at KINSO, like defeating the enemy in laser tag, conquering the ropes course, jumping into the foam pit, navigating the laser maze and playing a good old-fashioned game of dodgeball.

“Everybody loves dodgeball,” Genay said. “There’s nothing like pinging your friend with a dodgeball on a trampoline.”

A one-hour pass costs $15 per person, a one-and-a-half hour pass costs $20 and an all-day pass is $25. Jumpers can either go barefoot on the trampolines or buy a pair of grip socks for $3. All participants must sign a waiver.

KINSO offers party packages for kids, adults and corporate events, as well as facility buy-outs for groups up to 500 people.

There’s also a weeklong summer camp for rising first to eighth-graders called skyCAMP. In addition to bouncing on trampolines, campers get an introduction to electronics and programming and learn 3D printing and T-shirt design.

Before KINSO, Genay was a police officer and a detective; she also worked with special needs children. Genay said she loves coming to work every day and working with her son, Matt, and daughter, Carolyn, who runs the business and marketing side.

“It’s the best environment because everyone here is having a good time,” Genay said. “Where can you go all day and be with happy people?”

Want to go?

KINSO Park is located at 601 N. Polk St. in Pineville. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.kinsopark.com to buy a day pass, learn more about the space or book an event.