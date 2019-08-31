Jet’s Pizza adding subs, cauliflower crust to menu

CHARLOTTE — Subs are making a comeback at Jet’s Pizza after three years off of the menu.

Since removing them from the menu in December 2016, nothing that has attempted to replace them has been able to consistently live up to product expectations, according to the company.

Subs come in seven options: Italian, Ham and Cheese, Steak and Cheese, Classic Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Chicken Parmesan and Pizza.

The Classic Sub is one of four new items being added to the menu on Sept. 3. Others include eight-inch Chocolate Chip Brownie, Cauliflower Crust Pizza and Spinach (topping).

“At Jet’s Pizza, we are constantly trying to evolve and adjust to ensure the menu reflects what our customers want to see,” said John Jetts, president of Jet’s America. “We want to make sure that everyone in the family has something that caters to their taste and dietary needs.”