Hospital leader focused on community

Even forward-thinkers like Roland Bibeau can appreciate a 25-year anniversary.

The south Charlotte resident is looking forward to celebrating Novant Health Matthews Medical Center’s milestone Aug. 24 with the community and sharing insight about the hospital’s past, present and future.

Since arriving 11 years ago as president, Bibeau has worked to expand the hospital to meet the community’s needs. This extends beyond the development of the campus on Matthews Township Parkway and into advancing the level of medical care provided to patients.

“The vision that I had shared with the community and certainly with the team is that we have a couple of different routes for growth,” Bibeau said. “One was to enhance our critical care, which are advanced acute care services.”

The hospital expanded vertically in 2013, opening a fifth floor with 23 in-patient rooms, nine observation rooms and three hospice beds. The hospital added a women’s center in 2016 to upgrade its maternity and gynecological facilities. But the hospital isn’t done yet.

“We don’t have any capacity to add more beds or more patients,” Bibeau said. “We do have some patients that wait for an in-patient bed. They wait – I’m going to suggest patiently – because this is a community hospital and they do not want us to transfer them to another facility even if it is within the Novant Health system. Why? Because this is their community. This is their community hospital.”

The hospital plans to apply for approval from the state to add to its 157 beds. Bibeau mentions the need for a tower of more than 20 beds, but he admits the state will determine the number the hospital qualifies for. Bibeau also wants to expand and improve the hospital’s surgical services, specifically operating room suites, to deliver the same level of care it provides to in-patient and observation patients.

Prior to joining the hospital, one of his roles as an administrator with Novant Health was building medical plazas in Ballantyne, Monroe and the Steele Creek area.

“I really do love working with teams to build things, create things,” Bibeau said. “At the end of the day, it’s what we deliver in those spaces.”

Want to go?

The 25th anniversary community celebration of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 in the parking lot, 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy. The Substitutes will perform music, while guests can munch on food and drink. Health and safety educators will be there as well.