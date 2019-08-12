Hornet’s Nest Republican Men’s Club attracts regional leaders

MARVIN – The North Carolina Federation of Republican Men announced the formation of the Hornet’s Nest Republican Men’s Club.

The club will work alongside the North Carolina Republican Party and its affiliates, including MeckGOP and UnionGOP, to push candidates to victory.

“Our mission is simple,” said Dan Barry, inaugural president. “We aim to recruit, develop, support and elect conservative Republicans to public office.”

Barry is the immediate past chairman of the Union County Republican Party. He serves on the Union County, 9th District, and NCGOP executive committees. He also serves as vice-chairman of the NCGOP Plan of Organization Committee.

The inaugural leadership group consists of GOP leaders from across the region, including Matthew Ridenhour, Sean Strain, Kevin Abplanalp, John Powell and Ken May. They are joined by a team from Union County, including David Willis, Mike Hicks, Bob Wilberger, Stewart Taylor and Steve Huff.

“I’m excited to see the formation of a Republican men’s club that will encompass Union County, Mecklenburg County and the region as we head into the critical 2020 election cycle,” said John Steward, 9th District chairman of NCGOP. “Republican men’s clubs are a critical part of the Republican Party’s efforts to continue the ‘Carolina Comeback’ and the re-election of President Trump.”

The club will meet quarterly with its initial meeting set for 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Firethorne Country Club. GOP strategist Paul Shumaker will serve as the keynote speaker.

Visit https://hornets-nest-rmc.com/ for details.

