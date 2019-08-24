Every Child Can Swim to hold lottery drawing

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation will hold the next lottery registration event for its Every Child Can Swim program from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive.

Lessons will take place Saturdays in September at the West Charlotte High School Pool, 2219, Senior Drive.

The yearlong program is designed to teach kids, ages 3 to 12, the basics of swimming and water safety tips.

Parents and kids interested in attending are asked to check in with staff between 5 and 6 p.m. to sign up. Children must be present at the time of registration. Beginning at 6 p.m., the department will hold a lottery drawing for lessons. Participants must be present during the drawing. Tickets will be distributed until all spots have been filled.