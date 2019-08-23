Charlotte woman sends books to California fire survivors

South Charlotte resident Kate Jones is part of Books for Butte, a Facebook group that sends books to survivors of the November 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California. Karie Simmons/SCW photos

CHARLOTTE – Kate Jones lives more than 2,700 miles away from Paradise, California, but when the Camp Fire – one of the nation’s deadliest and most destructive wildfires in history – ripped through the Northern California town last November, it felt very close to home.

Jones lived in Chico (about 15 miles south of Paradise) for eight months while her brother was battling cancer. All of his doctors were in Paradise, so they spent a few days a week there and Jones got to know the area and people.

Her stomach dropped as she watched the fire unfold on Nov. 8 from her south Charlotte home.

“Horror. Absolute, abject horror,” Jones said. “My husband and I were watching on TV and as they were telling us, I knew the streets. When the fire got to the hospital…that’s where I was with my brother.”

Named after Camp Creek Road where it started, the Camp Fire killed 86 people as it burned across 153,000 acres for more than two weeks. Approximately 34,000 people were displaced and nearly 15,000 homes were destroyed in Paradise and surrounding towns in Butte County.

Jones felt like she had to do something to help the survivors. Eventually, she came across Books for Butte on Facebook.

The group was started by Melissa Gianotti, a San Francisco-area librarian who wasn’t in the Camp Fire, but knew someone who was. The group connects book lovers with residents of Paradise, Magalia, Concow and Chico who were affected by the fire and lost their favorite books in the flames.

Survivors can request specific books by posting on the Books for Butte Facebook page and filling out an online form. Requests are then added to a public master spreadsheet and helpers (aka book senders) message survivors when they find a book. Books are given free of charge and sent either directly by mail by helpers or available for pickup in Chico. Once a book is received, helpers fill out a form so the group can update the master list.

Since the fire, 5,000 books/requests have been fulfilled through the Facebook group, plus another 25,000 at giveaway events in Chico. Some books have even been sent from as far away as Canada and England. There are currently 1,092 outstanding requests.

Jones loves to read, so joining Books for Butte was a no-brainer. She used to be a preschool teacher and a librarian, but now she’s retired and reads about a book a day – every genre except horror.

She started by sending a few books from her personal collection and then ones she found at garage sales, thrift stores and used book stores. She said the staff at The Book Rack in Pineville has helped her find unusual children’s books, teen novels, Nicholas Sparks titles, large type books and foreign language novels.

“Every time I see a good children’s book I get it because if you’re only asking for one book, you probably won’t mind getting 10,” Jones said.

In addition to sending books to survivors, Jones is also on the Books for Butte administrative team. She’s responsible for keeping the donation records up to date with addresses, requests and fulfillments.

She said the most popular authors on the list are Stephen King, Dr. Seuss, J.K. Rowling, Diana Gabaldon (“Outlander”) and Shel Silverstein. She also sees a lot of requests for cookbooks, paranormal romance books like “Twilight,” Christian books, “Little House on the Prairie,” “Anne of Green Gables” and anything from “The Baby-Sitters Club” series.

“A lot of people are asking for the book they read over and over again,” Jones said.

There are a lot of ways to help fire survivors, so why books? Jones said it comes down to the little things. Books help people normalize their lives in a time when life is anything but normal.

“If a kid has their favorite book, the hotel room feels like home,” she said.

A good story can also help people escape from their problems – if only for a little while – and give them a sense of ownership. After losing everything in the fire, Jones said there are some survivors who just want their bookshelf filled with books again.

“It’s amazing how much that makes people feel settled,” she said.

Want to help?

Join the Books for Butte Facebook group to browse the list of requested books and connect with survivors. If you aren’t on Facebook, email Kate Jones at zebralapis@gmail.com.